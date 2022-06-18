KANGDANIEL ranks atop June boy group member brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of June 2022! Using big data collected from May 18, 2022, to June 18, 2022, an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members was used to determine the rankings for this month. This month’s 106,732,478 points of brand big data analysed, reflect a rise of 0.93 percent in data as compared to the previous month.

Ranking at number 3 last month, KANGDANIEL rises to the number 1 position for the month of June. Reflecting a brand reputation index of 5,253,824 points, this shows a 6.89 percent increase in the artist’s score as compared to the previous month. KANGDANIEL’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals 80.51 percent positive reactions, while his keyword analysis reveals high-ranking phrases like ‘album’, ‘The Story’, and ‘Move Like This’. Further, the star’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘record’, ‘advance’, and ‘release’.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s score also sees an immense increase, as he rises from rank 8 last month, to a close rank 2 in the month of June. The star’s brand reputation index of 5,236,670 points reflects an increase of 60.78 percent in his score. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin rounds out the top 3, with 5,048,622 points. BTS’ Jungkook and V follow, ranking at number 4 and number 5 respectively, maintaining their spots from the previous month.

Check out the Top 10 for June, below: