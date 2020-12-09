Kanika Kapoor beats Amitabh Bachchan & becomes 3rd Most Googled Personality, Rhea Chakraborty is on 7th spot

Google’s Most Searched Personalities of 2020 list is out and Kanika Kapoor has outshined A-listers like megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut to become the 3rd Most Searched Personality. Check the complete list below:

The list of Google’s Most Searched Personalities is finally out and many Bollywood celebrities have made it to the list. The search giant recently unveiled its top searches for this year. US President-elect Joe Biden has topped the list followed by news anchor Arnab Goswami. Interestingly, singer Kanika Kapoor has outshined megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut as she finds a spot ahead of them. The Baby Doll singer secures the third spot while Big B is at 5th. The Tanu Weds Manu star, on the other hand, has notched the 10th spot.

Back in April this year, Kanika made headlines for flouting Covid-19 norms. For the unversed, the popular singer, who seems to have contracted the virus on her UK trip, was slammed for attending parties and events in Lucknow, unaware about the infection. She was called out on social media for creating panic in the country amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Besides her, actor Rhea Chakraborty is also among the most searched personalities. She grabbed headlines owing to her arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She is on 7 spot in the list.

Other celebrities who featured on the list were actress Ankita Lokhande, North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketing sensation Rashid Khan and the India-origin US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

As far as the movie section is concerned, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has emerged as the top trending movie of this year. It was followed by the South film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from these, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl were at the first top-five spots.

Take a look at the top ten.

1. Joe Biden

2. Arnab Goswami

3. Kanika Kapoor

4. Kim Jong-un

5. Amitabh Bachchan

6. Rashid Khan

7. Rhea Chakraborty

8. Kamala Harris

9. Ankita Lokhande

10. Kangana Ranaut

'Money Heist' became the most-searched TV show/web series, followed by 'Scam 1992', the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' and Mirzapur 2.

