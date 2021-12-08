Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone to star in upcoming Taylor Sheridan’s series for Paramount Plus

Despite being a Hollywood mainstay and significant celebrity since Rocky won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1977, Sylvester Stallone has never had a leading role in a television series – until now.

According to Deadline, the actor is in discussions to join and executive produce Kansas City, a new drama series from Hell or High Water director Taylor Sheridan and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter for Paramount+. The series will follow Sal, an Italian mobster portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, who is forced to migrate to the eponymous Kansas City and must establish himself in a community that could not be more incompatible with the mafia life. On an unlikely route to power, Sal will meet a fascinating and unexpected cast of individuals who will accompany him on his quest to leave his imprint on the peaceful midwestern town.

The series will be Stallone's first formal step into long-term television appearances, after cameos on programmes such as Police Story and This Is Us, as well as performances as himself on Saturday Night Live and The Muppet Show. Kansas City is Stallone's first collaboration with Sheridan, who presently leads the television drama industry with programmes like Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone, and its impending spinoff, Yellowstone: 1883.

Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, was Sheridan's most recent movie with Paramount+, and it premiered on the service as their largest premiere to date after rebranding from CBS All Access, and it has already outperformed Yellowstone's performance on the site. He will executive produce Kansas City with Winter and Stallone, as well as 101 Studios' Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. Meanwhile, Kansas City does not yet have a release date.