‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ Twitter Reaction: Netizens say ‘Dil jeet liya paaji’

Kapil Sharma is a popular comedian and host in the entertainment industry. He began his journey over a decade ago and is a synonym for laughter. After entertaining his fans on TV, Kapil made his digital debut on the OTT platform Netflix with a special show titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. It is his first-ever Netflix special. It was a puddle of emotions for the viewers where he also paid tribute to his late father by singing a song. Kapil shared several anecdotes with his fans during the show.

After watching the special show, Kapil’s fans went up to Twitter to shower their love and appreciation. A fan wrote, “Dil jeet lia paaji” along with a red heart emoticon. Another fan tweeted, “A wonderful stand up with amazing stories about him, his struggle days, his father, wife, depression, tweets, popularity and how he’s not done yet! @kapilsharmaK9 sir don’t limit it to 54 minutes, make it to 54 episodes.” A Twitter user wrote, “Just finished watching. It's not just a stand up comedy act but something that just came from your heart and that's the best part about it. Love it.”

See some of the tweets here:

For those unaware, Kapil Sharma hosts a show titled, The Kapil Sharma Show. Many Bollywood celebrities are seen on the show promoting their films. Right from Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra to Ayushmann Khurrana, all have graced the show.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet Review: Netflix special's high on nostalgia, low on comedy