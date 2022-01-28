Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet Review: Netflix special's high on nostalgia, anecdotes with a pinch of laughter

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet

Cast: Kapil Sharma

Creator: Kapil Sharma

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2/5

Kapil Sharma is a synonymous name in the world of Indian comedy. The standup-comedian who began his journey more than a decade ago, has slowly and steadily risen in the world of Indian entertainment and made a name for himself. Not just in his own country, but even a popular name and face for Indians living abroad. It is this journey that forms the basis of Kapil Sharma's first-ever Netflix special.

Over the years, we have seen the artiste entertain and crack up almost every guest who arrives on his weekly televised comedy show. However, if you are expecting another hour of jaw-hurting laughter, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet is not that. The special begins with the comedian propping up Netflix and the boom of streaming space in comparison to Krishi Darshan which he watched while growing up.

Almost 10 to 15 minutes in, Kapil begins unfolding his much-controversial episode of 2016 when his hit comedy show came to a halt, how he slipped into depression and the time when he turned to alcohol. To infuse intrigue and laughter into his set, Kapil uses his initial sessions with his therapist to relate several life incidents that were widely covered even by the media.

He offers a pinch of laughter by attributing his controversial tweets to Jack Daniels and Johnnie Walker. Kapil brings up his then-agitated tweets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and does not shy away from accepting that he was under the influence of alcohol while tweeting. The comedian also renders a back story to make his content stronger but becomes tiresome to sit through.

In the second half of his special, Kapil Sharma goes down the nostalgia route as he gives a sneak peek into his growing up days in Amritsar and remembers his late father. With some visual help, Kapil paints a vivid picture of his narrative. From being raised in a middle-class family, to the culture shock in Mumbai to a fun episode with Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, Kapil's set is full of these life anecdotes. These anecdotes may be amusing, but fail to keep you hooked.

The comedian also pays a tribute to his late father by singing a song, reveals when he decided to pick up his life's pieces and joins the dots towards the end. If you are expecting a laughter riot, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet is definitely not that. Instead, it's an inside light-hearted view into the life and times of Kapil Sharma who bounced back from what could've been a not-so-pleasant finish many years ago. Also, probably only for the comedian's die-hard fans.

