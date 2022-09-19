KARA confirmed to make a 5 member comeback in November to commemorate their 15th debut anniversary

On September 19th, RBW said, "KARA will release an album to commemorate the 15th anniversary of their debut in November. As this is a 15th anniversary album to be re-released after a long time, we plan to support KARA members to express their wishes to their fans as much as possible.” KARA's full album is the first in 7 years since the 7th mini album 'In Love' released in May 2015, and it is meaningful as it is a complete album with 5 members including Park Gyuri, Han Seung Yeon, Heo Young Ji, and Nicole and Kang Ji Young, who left in 2014. KARA's 15th anniversary album will be released by RBW, which acquired KARA's original agency DSP Media. The members expressed their desire to enjoy together with their fans with an album full of happy and bright energy like a festival as it was prepared for the fans who have sent love and support for a long time.

KARA is also planning to appear on various TV shows at the same time as the release of the album for the 15th anniversary of her debut. KARA is a South Korean pop girl group formed by DSP Media in 2007. The group's final lineup was composed of Gyuri, Seungyeon, Hara and Youngji. Members Nicole and Jiyoung officially departed from the group in 2014, while Sunghee left in 2008. The group originally started off as a quartet and made their debut in March 2007 with their first studio album ‘The First Blooming’ and its single ‘Break It’ while displaying a strong female image and a mature R&B sound. Expectations for the group were big because they were considered as successors to their senior labelmate, Fin.K.L.