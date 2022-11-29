KARA makes their long awaited comeback after 7 years with 'WHEN I MOVE'

KARA has finally made their return to the K-pop world with their latest title track ‘WHEN I MOVE’. On November 29, 2022 they released the EP ‘MOVE AGAIN’ which consists of four songs. This marks the group's first music release in the last seven years.

There couldn’t be a better song than ‘WHEN I MOVE’ to mark the return of these powerful ladies. The song in itself is very energetic yet classy keeping alive KARA’s music legacy. Members Kang Ji Young and Nicole are said to have participated in the writing process for the track. It is a visual treat to watch the music video as all the members- Nicole, Kang Ji Young, Park Gyuri, Han Seung Yeon and Heo Yeong Ji serve us with their timeless beauty.

KARA’s reunion

All the members of KARA wanted to thank their fans and hence as a token of love they decided to surprise the fans with this comeback. As this year marks KARA’s 15th anniversary it makes this occasion even more special. Park Gyuri, Han Seung-yeon and Heo Yeong-ji who had left the group in 2014 have come together with Nicole and Kang Ji Young to release this special album.

With this reunion all the KARA fans are emotional as their favourite act returns to the screen. KARA has also performed at Mnet’s MAMA Awards 2022 for the first time in seven years. It is a pleasure to see them perform together on stage again. We hope to see more of KARA’s content in future.

Congratulations to these talented ladies on their comeback!