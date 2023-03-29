KARA: Relive the legendary girl group’s iconic career on their 16th debut anniversary

KARA debuted in the K-pop scene in 2007 with their first full-length album, ‘The First Blooming’, and quickly established themselves as one of the most popular second-generation girl groups, alongside Girls' Generation and Wonder Girls. From their early days as a struggling group to their rise to stardom, KARA has had an incredible journey that has left a lasting impact on the K-pop industry. Let's take a look at their career and the moment that gave them their most needed breakthrough on the 16th debut anniversary of the group.

A Rundown of KARA's Career

KARA debuted in 2007 with their first album and despite their strong vocal and dance skills, the group struggled to gain traction in the industry, with their first two albums failing to chart. It wasn't until their third album ‘Revolution’ in 2009 that KARA began to gain recognition, with their hit song ‘Mister’ becoming a national sensation.

From then on, KARA's popularity soared, with hits like ‘Lupin’, ‘Step’, and ‘Pandora’ cementing their status as one of the top girl groups of the second generation in K-pop. They also made a successful foray into the Japanese market, releasing hit singles like ‘Jet Coaster Love’ and ‘Electric Boy’.

KARA faced its fair share of struggles as well. In 2014, two members – Nicole and Jiyoung – left the group, leaving KARA as a trio. Despite this setback, KARA continued to release music and perform together until their disbandment in 2016.

The Moment That Gave KARA Their Most Needed Breakthrough

KARA's breakthrough moment came with their hit song ‘Mister’. The song, with its catchy hook and iconic butt dance, became a viral sensation in South Korea and catapulted KARA into the mainstream. The success of ‘Mister’ gave KARA the recognition they deserved.

What Are They Doing Now?

Since their disbandment, the members of KARA have pursued various paths. Former member Nicole has pursued a solo career in both Korea and Japan, while Jiyoung has transitioned into acting and modeling. Goo Hara, another former member, tragically passed away in 2019.

As for the remaining members, Park Gyuri has also transitioned into acting, appearing in various dramas and musicals, while Han Seungyeon has released solo music and is a regular host of Korean variety shows.

Last year, all the members of KARA along with ex-members Nicole and Jiyoung rejoined the group to make the album to celebrate their 15th anniversary with a new release Move Again.

KARA's 16th debut year anniversary is a demonstration of its enduring legacy in the K-pop industry. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout their career, KARA's impact on the industry is undeniable. From their breakthrough moment with ‘Mister’ to their successful foray into the Japanese market, KARA has left a lasting impact on the K-pop world. While the members have pursued various paths since their disbandment, their contributions to the industry will always be remembered.

Wishing KARA and all the members a flourishing career ahead on their 16th debut anniversary!

