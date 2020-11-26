Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar on Bollywood Wives title row: Clarifies format, title is different

After Madhur Bhandarkar had alleged Karan Johar had blatantly used his title ‘Bollywood Wives’ for his new show, Karan Johar has finally addressed the matter.

Karan Johar’s upcoming series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has landed in boiling waters ever since it was announced. This happened after Madhur Bhandarkar had alleged that KJo had used his Bollywood Wives title for his new show on OTT platform. Expressing his disappointment over the same, Madhur had called it ‘morally and ethically wrong’. While Karan Johar had maintained a silence on the matter so far, as per the recent development, the filmmaker has now tendered an apology to Madhur.

Sharing a public apology on micro-blogging site Twitter, Karan clarified that the format, nature, audience and the title of his series is different. He also mentioned that he didn’t intend to upset Madhur or encumber the exploration of his work in any manner. KJo wrote, “I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title “The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee to upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise. We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manned dent or encumber the exploration of your work.”

The Dharma Productions head honcho also emphasised that he has been an ardent admirer of Madhur’s work and also wished him best for his endeavours.

To recall, Madhur had earlier urged producers KJo and Apoorva Mehta to change the title of their web show. He had tweeted, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.”

