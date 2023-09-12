Karan Johar lauds Priyanka Chopra's 'fantastic' Hollywood journey; mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan

Priyanka Chopra’s journey is no less than a filmy success story. Starting off young after winning Miss World 2000 pageant at the age of 20, Chopra marked her Bollywood debut with a 2003 release, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. In more than a decade-long career, she became part of various path-breaking and successful films. She collaborated with the biggest of stars. Nearly after a decade-long career, reaching the pinnacle, the diva took a big leap in her career and moved to Hollywood. In 2015, she featured in her first International project, Quantico. After that, there was no looking back for her. However, it was earlier this year that PeeCee grabbed a lot of headlines after she revealed that she had beef with some people in Bollywood. Recently, Karan Johar was asked about his views on Priyanka Chopra ‘stepping out and making that shift’ from Bollywood to Hollywood. In his reply, the filmmaker shared his thoughts and called it ‘fantastic’.

Karan Johar heaps praise for Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood journey

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently attended the world premiere of his co-produced film, Kill at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. While interacting with ET Canada, he was asked about his views on Priyanka Chopra transitioning to Hollywood after a decade-long career in Bollywood. In response to this, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director stated, “It’s great to see her grow from strength to strength what she truly achieved, the kind of success she has on her own, on her own terms and the way she has gone about it and she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on and everything she ever stands for and represents. It’s fantastic."

Karan Johar talks about missing late actor Irrfan Khan

In addition to this, KJo also spoke about the late actor, Irrfan Khan. He stated, “I believe that actors or members from our industry who really kind of taken the Indian feeling to the rest of the world have made us so proud. Irrfan Khan, the late Irrfan khan who did such tremendous work, truly miss him!"

He added, "Cinema misses him but he left such an indelible stamp in all the films that he has done and there are so many wonderful actors from India that yet have to kind of find their place in the global scenario and I hope that happens really soon because of the digital revolution we all are kind of coming together and I feel worlds are blurred now, lines are blurred and everyone you spoke about, Priyanka, more power to her and more power to who actually globalised on them”

Priyanka Chopra’s international journey

Priyanka Chopra got her big break in much anticipated, Quantico in the year 2015. Since then, the actress has appeared in films such as Baywatch co-starring Dwayne Johnson, The Matrix Resurrections also starring Keanu Reeves, and Love Again, including the recent one being the Prime Video series Citadel. Currently, Chopra has the movie Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and a Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

