Karan Johar showers love on cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, says he's quite 'exhilarated' for them

Netflix has been on a roll in the last few months as it has released Indian content more than ever. From shows to features to short films, the streaming platform has been winning over the audiences with a good mix of fun and intense dramas. Today, Netflix dropped its next show titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. As the name suggests, the show revolves around four Bollywood wives and their glamorous lives, drama and a whole lot of sass.

As the show drops today, Karan Johar, who is also producing the show, showered some love on the four women who are starring in the show. Sharing a selfie with Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, the filmmaker revealed that he is quite excited about the same.

In the photo, Karan can be seen posing for a selfie with customary pout on display as he clicks a picture with Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam. He captioned it, "A friendship spanning over two decades....we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness!!!! The fact that the four of them are on a @netflix_in show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them!"

Karan added that fans may love or hate the show, but they probably won't be able to ignore it. "Love us! Troll us! But we know you won’t ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals! @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @neelamkotharisoni @dharmaticent @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @uttam.domale @mfredcall #fabulouslives."

