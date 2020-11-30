  1. Home
Karan Johar thanks netizen for trolling him and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with a 'refreshing' twist

Reacting to a hilarious tweet on the show, Karan Johar thanked a netizen for adding some humour while trolling Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Karan Johar's latest offering is the new reality drama series titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix show released a few days ago and since then has taken social media by storm. From a truck load of reactions to netizens bashing the show for its privilege, the reality show has made headlines for various reasons. In fact, Karan Johar was well aware that trolling will come with the show's release. 

The filmmaker had even written on Instagram saying, "Love us! Troll us! But we know you won’t ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals!" And looks like Karan has taken note of all the trolling. Reacting to one such hilarious reaction on the show, Karan thanked a netizen for adding some humour while trolling the show. 

A Twitter user tweeted, "I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is Karan Johar. #NetflixIndia." The filmmaker was left in splits with this tweet as he responded saying, "Ok this really made me laugh! A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!" 

Take a look at Karan's reply below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. From their friends and family to work and kids, the show chronicles these four divas and their glamourous lives. What are your thoughts on the show? 

Let us know in the comments below.    

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kapoor addresses nepotism in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Took 25 years for it to finally work

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Annoying show, for the life of I dont understand why these people from Mumbai have such terrible accents, Karan , Seema and some of the guys why do you talk in a sing song way and grind yoyr words for emphasis!!!