Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 to stream 7 July onwards; Host calls it 'bigger, better & more beautiful'

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared the Koffee With Karan announcement which included a well-cut video of several Bollywood stars who have graced his chat show couch.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:25 AM IST  |  1.4K
Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 to stream 7 July onwards; Host calls it 'bigger, better & more beautiful'
Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 to stream 7 July onwards; Host calls it 'bigger, better & more beautiful'.
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is all set to take the streaming space by storm. The filmmaker, host, producer announced the streaming date on Sunday morning with an official announcement. Taking to social media, Karan shared the announcement which included a well-cut video of several Bollywood stars.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent." 

Take a look: 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!