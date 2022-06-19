Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 to stream 7 July onwards; Host calls it 'bigger, better & more beautiful'.

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is all set to take the streaming space by storm. The filmmaker, host, producer announced the streaming date on Sunday morning with an official announcement. Taking to social media, Karan shared the announcement which included a well-cut video of several Bollywood stars.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

Take a look: