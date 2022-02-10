Karan Wahi, Sarah Jane Dias join the cast of Nakuul Mehta & Anya Singh’s Never Kiss your Best Friend-Season 2

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh's ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ was premiered on ZEE5 in January 2020 and it was an instant hit. The series, based on Sumrit Shahi's book by the same name, revolves around two best friends. Sumer played by Nakuul and Tanie played by Anya are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. After the success of Season 1, ZEE5 is back with Season 2 of this fan favourite franchise. Joining lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are popular actors Karan Wahi and Sarah-Jane Dias.

Wahi will be seen playing the role of Karan Saxena, a popular actor and Dias will be seen playing the role of Lavanya, the heir to the Meraki legacy which is a big shot film production house in London. As these two new characters become involved in Sumer and Tanie’s life, their entries lead to complications, drama, new emotions and new connections. This season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend aims to answer the quintessential question that everyone wants to know: Can you become best friends with your ex? Stay tuned to find out.

Talking about joining the popular franchise, Karan Wahi said, “Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a young, progressive and relatable series which is in tune with today’s day and age. The writers have attempted to share their perspective on friendship, love and rekindling romance, which is intriguing and stimulating. I am ecstatic to be a part of such a dynamic cast and crew who have welcomed me with open arms and heart”.

Sarah-Jane Dias said, “I am so excited to be a part of Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2. The shoot felt like one big holiday as the cast and crew got along like a bunch of besties. It’s always refreshing to be a part of a young and vibrant series and I can guarantee that even for the viewers, this show is going to feel like a breath of fresh air”.

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend - Season 2’ stars Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Sarah-Jane Dias, Jaaved Jaffri, Nikki Walia among other supporting actors. The 8-episode series will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.

