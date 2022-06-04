KARD announces full group comeback on THIS date through nostalgic teaser

On June 4 at midnight KST (June 3 at 8:30 pm IST), co-ed group KARD officially confirmed their comeback. KARD will be returning with all four members on June 22! The group announced the same through an emotional video that opened the gates to nostalgia. Titled ‘WE’ RE: BACK | KARD’, the video looks back at all of KARD’s previous releases, beginning from their three pre-debut tracks ‘Oh NaNa’, ‘Don’t Recall’, and ‘RUMOR’.

After the screen shows KARD’s last full group comeback with ‘GUNSHOT’ on August 26, 2020, it segues to a clip of member J.Seph getting ready for his military enlistment. J.Seph had enlisted in the army on October 5, 2020, as an active-duty soldier, and recently completed his military service in April 2022.

Following this, after ‘REMEMBER 2020.10.05’ flashes on the screen, the text video changes to ‘RE:MEMBER 22.06.22’, announcing KARD’s comeback on June 22. What follows is a voiceover by KARD’s members, taking turns as they say “625 days, 15,000 hours. RE:Turn to the basics, RE:Born, RE:Trigger, RE:Debut. KARD, WE’ RE: BACK. RE:MEMBER 2022.06.22.”

Watch the video announcing KARD’s comeback date, below:

Prior to this, KARD had teased their comeback by dropping a teaser titled ‘RE: MEMBER | KARD’ on May 28 at midnight KST (May 27 at 8:30 pm IST). The clip had begun from showing the date ‘December 13, 2016’ which marked the release of their very first pre-debut track ‘Oh NaNa’, and had changed to show June 2022.

KARD officially debuted in July 2017 with their first mini album ‘Hola Hola’. The co-ed group comprises four members: BM, J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo. Stay tuned for more updates about KARD’s comeback!

