KARD cancels North America NEW ERA tour 2 days before first show, citing visa issues

K-pop coed group, KARD, was to head to their 2025 North America tour NEW ERA soon. The show was scheduled to begin in Nashville on February 27 and go on till March 16 in San Francisco. However, the agency of the group, DSPmedia, declared the schedule's cancellation just two days before the show, on February 25, saddening fans. They cited visa issuance as the cause of the last-moment change in plans.

DSPmedia mentioned trying hard to solve the visa issues, but in vain. As per their official statement, they've "worked closely with the promoter (of the tour) and the agency HY Live" to ensure everything went well. However, to their disappointment, KARD's working visas were yet to be renewed. The agency mentioned that the necessary documents of the four members' and the to-be-traveling staff were all submitted on time, but there were still delays in the work visa renewal.

With just two days left for KARD's concert to begin, fans have been utterly sad with its sudden cancellation announcement. As per an X (formerly Twitter) user, two sides are to be blamed for the situation: KARD's lack of proper plans and the US government for not being able to provide a work visa on time. The fan wrote, "Kpop tours are gonna have to start scheduling WAY in advance w/ the state of the US Govt. Case/point, the Kard tour." They also stated how it was inconvenient to drop the tours with a notice of just a day or two.

They further wrote that "it’s happened like 75% of tours lately," indicating that KARD is not the only victim of such a happening. The K-pop group's agency, through the official notice, apologized to the ticket-purchasers, who have been eagerly waiting to see J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo perform live. They wrote, "We ask for your understanding and deeply regret not being able to meet your expectations." They also thanked the fans for their "unwavering support" towards KARD. DSPmedia also guaranteed a refund to all the people who already bought the tickets.