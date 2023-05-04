KARD gears up for May comeback with 1st concept teaser; Reveals 6th mini album name, release date

KARD made their comeback official by releasing a coming-up poster for their 6th mini album 'ICKY' on their official social media handles on May 4th. The poster contains the image of the members moving forward without hesitation while walking through the back alleys along with the release date of the album. Amid the strong aspirations and confidence for the new album, only member Jeon Jiwoo is looking at the camera with a meaningful expression, raising curiosity.

KARD:

KARD is releasing a new album after 11 months since the 5th mini album 'Re:' was released in June 2022. Prior to their comeback, they released remix versions of their hit songs 'Oh NaNa' and 'Ring The Alarm', and finished warming up for their comeback by releasing the digital single 'Without You'. If 'Without You' – which goes well with spring – gave KARD a different charm, the new album will include the group's groovy yet rhythmic music to imprint the aspect of "trustworthy and listening credit KARD."

KARD is an artist group that can write lyrics, compose music, and create choreography with all members. They released a number of songs which had charm and personality and was loved by global K-pop fans such as 'Hola Hola', 'Don't Recall', 'RUMOR', 'GUNSHOT', and 'You In Me'. Meanwhile, KARD’s 6th mini album 'ICKY' will be released on various music sites on May 23rd.

KARD’s activities:

KARD released a remix version of the digital single 'Without You' on April 13. Members BM and J.Seph participated in writing the lyrics for the new song 'Without You', which uses the keyword 'Without You' to express the longing and obsession for someone you can't miss. It is a song with a refreshing tropical Latin sound leading to slap bass EDM, and the members' more sophisticated vocals in a rhythmical composition give a strong addiction. In particular, in this remix version, famous Brazilian DJ Alok, who has worked with top musicians such as John Legend, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa, participates to convey a different charm from the original song. KARD, which is very popular in Latin America, and a DJ representing South America are already drawing attention from all over the world.

