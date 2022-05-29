KARD to make a full group comeback in THIS month; 1 year and 10 months after ‘Gunshot’

According to KARD's agency DSP Media, KARD will release a new album in June and begin activities as a whole group. This comeback is an album released about a year and 10 months after J.Seph, who enlisted in the army in 2020 as an active duty soldier, finished his military service.

On the occasion of KARD's comeback as a whole group, DSP Media will unveil the teaser film for KARD's new album and put energy into the comeback promotion. The comeback advertisement is from the day the project single 'Oh Na Na' was released in 2016, and the eyes of the members staring at the camera pass, leading to a comeback notice in June 2022. Each member's eyes are engraved with the symbols of clover (♣ BM), spades (♠ J.Seph), hearts (♥ Jeon Somin), and diamonds (◆ Jeon Jiwoo), creating a mysterious and unique atmosphere.

In celebration of their comeback, KARD plans to offer a gift-like activity to fans who have been waiting for a long-awaited comeback, starting with a TV commercial. KARD, which debuted in 2017, is a co-ed idol group consisting of four members: BM, J. Seph, Jeon Somin, and Jeon Jiwoo.

As an artist group capable of writing lyrics, composing, and performing on their own, they are writing a new history as a mixed group, creating a great sensation at home and abroad, such as climbing the global music charts even before their official debut with the pre-debut song 'Oh Na Na'. KARD’s new album contents, which have confirmed their comeback in June, will be released sequentially through KARD and DSP Media's official social media handles.

