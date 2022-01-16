KARD’s BM to return as a solo artist with new project single ‘Lost in Euphoria’ releasing on THIS date

BM unveiled the poster of the project single 'Lost In Euphoria' through the official Instagram on January 14. BM's last project single album 'THE FIRST STATEMENT' was released in July 2021, raising expectations about what kind of musical ability he will show in the new song. The single will be released on January 21.

The published photo contains the image of BM gazing somewhere in a faded space. His charming atmosphere, which seems to have lost his focus and expressionless, catches the eye at once. In addition, his musical anguish can be seen in the understated dark mood. In particular, the image of BM in a precarious atmosphere is in contact with the album name 'Lost In Euphoria', stimulating strong curiosity.

In particular, BM's new project single is different from the general album production process, it was produced based on the partnership between BM's agency DSP Media, 8PEX COMPANY, and altm Group, attracting attention.

Meanwhile, 8PEXCOMPANY is a global music & content production house that has collaborated with many artists such as Sung Si Kyung, TWICE, Ailee, DAY6, and GOT7. 8PEXCOMPANY has shown special capabilities by leading the production process using XR technology in the English version of 'Broken Me', the b-side song of BM's first solo debut single.

altm Group provides a global management agency service through domestic and foreign artists and entertainment agencies entering both domestic and overseas markets, systematic analysis, and creative ideas. In addition, they specialize in music and fashion, and are collaborating with local partners in various new businesses for the development of entertainment agencies and artists.

