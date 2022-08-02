KARD’s BM signals upcoming solo digital single ‘STRANGERS’ with a mysterious teaser poster

On August 2, DSP Media released the teaser poster for KARD’s BM’s awaited solo digital single called ‘STRANGERS’. The poster shows a silver logo with an ‘S’ in it, standing for the track’s name. Seeing this as a surprise, fans are excited to see BM back as a solo artist! The track’s release date has not been confirmed as of yet.

DSP Media first revealed the upcoming debut of its new co-ed group KARD along with its members on December 5, 2016, with a card game-based concept. BM was assigned a role as a ‘King’ card. The group unveiled the first part of its debut project on December 13 with the release of their first single ‘Oh NaNa’, and officially debuted on July 19, 2017, with their first EP ‘Hola Hola’.

In 2019, he received his first major credits as the primary songwriter, composer, and producer for the single ‘Dumb Litty’. The title of the song was derived from slang words used by BM when he lived in Los Angeles. BM had previously taken part in producing Kard's music, initially through writing and composing his rap parts. In 2020, BM was cast in the DIVE Studios variety program ‘HWAITING!’, starring alongside Ashley of Ladies' Code, Jae of Day6, Peniel of BTOB, Jamie Park and Amber Liu. In July, BM began hosting the DIVE Studios podcast ‘Get Real’ alongside Peniel of BTOB and Ashley from Ladies' Code.

In 2021, BM revealed the first teaser image for his debut solo single ‘Broken Me’. He has stated that the song is a reflection of his internal struggles, sharing about how the track is about fighting a war with oneself. BM then collaborated with AleXa when he featured in the music video of her single ‘Xtra’ which was the title track of her album ‘ReviveR’ released on July 1. The following day, BM released his debut single album ‘The First Statement’, with its lead single ‘13IVI’.

Are you excited for BM’s solo comeback? Let us know in the comments below.