KARD signs with U.S. talent agency UTA joining likes of Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, and more

KARD, the K-pop ensemble has entered into a representation agreement with popular American talent agency UTA, spanning North America, South America, UK and Europe.

KARD which is K-pop’s only co-ed group will now be managed by UTA, the global talent agency known to manage artists like Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Halsey, The Jonas Brothers, Latto, Machine Gun Kelly, The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha, and more.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, UTA has its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Nashville, and Atlanta and works with numerous famous actors, athletes, and artists.

Though KARD has shown faith in UTA and entered into partnership with them for their global activities, their Korean agency DSP Media, which was acquired by RBW in 2022, will continue to manage the quad in Korea.

About KARD

KARD comprises four members namely Somin, BM, J.Seph and Jiwoo. The group made its initial foray into the K-pop scene in late 2016 with the single "Oh NaNa," achieving a No. 5 position on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. KARD's success persisted with the launch of their debut EP, "Hola Hola," in 2017.

KARD boasts noteworthy social media metrics, with 3.6 million YouTube subscribers, 3.4 million followers on Instagram, 1.1 million followers on Facebook, and a substantial 20.41 million listeners on Spotify.

Throughout the years, KARD has earned several accolades, such as the Rookie Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2017, the New Wave Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2018, the Asia Rising Star Award at the Korea-China Management Awards in 2019, the title of Best Co-ed Group at the Korea First Brand Awards in both 2019 and 2020, and the prestigious Best Choice Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2022.

Check out these tracks by KARD

Oh NaNa: Released in December 2016, it is the first pre-debut digital single by KARD.

Hola Hola: This song was released as the title track from KARD’s debut extended play of the same name in 2017.

Bomb Bomb: Bomb Bomb was released as KARD’s digital single on March 27, 2019, through various music portals.

Red Moon: It is the title track of KARD’s fourth extended play of the same name and was released in February 2020

Gunshot: The title track of Way With Words, talks about how toxic and abusive relationships can be and how the weight of words are like a 'gunshots'.

Ring The Alarm: KARD made their much awaited comeback in 2022 with a moombahton song Ring the Alarm, the title track for its self-titled 5th EP.

