KARD to make their awaited comeback after 10 months with digital single Without You; Releasing on THIS date

On April 3rd, the agency DSP Media said, “KARD will release the digital single ‘Without You’ on the 10th. We will show you a new side of us.”

KARD's comeback is about 10 months after the 5th mini album released in June 2022. Expectations are rising for the new song to be released by those who have been dubbed 'K-pop's representative mixed gender group' with KARD’s unique music and performance, which is represented by the rhythmic Moombahton genre. KARD is an artist group with all members capable of writing lyrics, composing music, and creating choreography. In the meantime, 'Hola Hola', 'Don't Recall', 'RUMOR', 'Gunshot' (GUNSHOT) ) and received a lot of love from global K-pop fans. They recently appeared in the large-scale music festivals 'MIK FESTIVAL PARIS 2023' and 'Sound Check Festival 2023' held in Paris, France and Thailand, proving their hot popularity in the local area.

KARD’s activities:

Meanwhile, ahead of the comeback, on March 28th, KARD released remix versions of major hit songs 'Oh NaNa' (ASTER Remix) and 'Ring The Alarm' (JERIDE Remix), drawing heat for the comeback. In this remix, DJ 'ASTER', who is an artist representing the domestic EDM scene both in name and reality and who is active abroad, and 'JERIDE', an EDM producer duo who have produced numerous memes on various platforms and broadcasts at home and abroad, such as 'Kokain 2021', participate to improve the level of perfection. Remixed by DJ 'ASTER', 'Oh NaNa' (ASTER Remix) presents a different charm by adding a house genre rhythm that is different from the original Moombahton rhythm. 'Ring The Alarm' (JERIDE Remix), in which JERIDE participated, completed a more addictive track by adding the stimulating bass sound of the trap genre to the original vocals. Both songs are regarded as KARD's representative songs and are widely popular both domestically and globally, so the remix version is drawing great attention.

