The Kardashians: Did Pete Davidson appear on the finale with Kim Kardashian? Find out

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Kardashians aired its final episode from Season 1 on June 16 and as expected the Kardashian-Jenner family members had plenty of surprises for us as the episode turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster sprinkled with some light as well as some emotional moments. After Kim opened up about her new romance with Pete Davidson on the show, many wondered whether the comedian will be making a cameo on the show.

The finale episode did eventually have a Pete Davidson cameo but not a regular one. In a post-credits scene of the tenth episode of the season, Kim was seen sharing a conversation with the comedian who was waiting for her behind the camera. After wrapping up her confessional, Kim was heard telling Pete, "You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio for 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."

This remark from Kim then received a reaction from Davidson who can be heard in his signature voice asking, "More than me?" To which Kim then laughingly added, "Not more than you. But she's probably seen it." Although later, Paxy who seems to be Kim's audio supervisor then tells Kim that she hasn't following which Kardashian cracked a joke saying, "You haven't seen my vagina? We'll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the Internet."

We bet Davidson's audio cameo in the finale will leave fans mighty excited for the couple given that they have been waiting all season for it. Pete's inclusion on the show first started with his presence being mentioned on a phone call when Kim was travelling to the Dominican Republic for her photoshoot in one of the episodes. Although following his latest cameo in the post-credits scene, it seems like we're not too far away from watching him appear on the show in the next season.

