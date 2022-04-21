The Kardashians Early Review: Kim Kardashian & family return with a glossy take on their usual drama

The Kardashians

The Kardashians Cast: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The thing about celebrating a good comeback partly lies in the time period that has passed since an event occurred. In the case of the Kardashian-Jenner family though while it's only been eleven months since they last faced the cameras for their popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians after wrapping it up with 20 seasons, the family gave little time to their fans to actually miss them before returning with a fancier version of their previous show. Much like an iPhone upgrade, the family's back again with features tweaked up and a similar hype surrounding them irrespective of the requirement. It's yet unclear how many seasons The Kardashians will continue to have. The first season which premiered on April 14 consists of ten episodes with a runtime of around fifty minutes each.

In the episodes of their new show which is backed by Disney, the family members at various points discuss how their lives have changed without constantly having cameras in their lives but the truth is, while it may have been a good break from E!'s "all access" nature, there has still been a healthy dosage of the Kardashian-Jenner content that has been served merely via their social media presence and paparazzi stories. Of course, for the family though, The Kardashians mark a new era in their lives as they get to choose more assertively the kind of content they want to serve to the audiences, there's a sense of autonomy in their storytelling this time and on a much higher budget as well.

The first thing you will notice about the family's new show is that there are no cutbacks here and it's supposed to lure the audience with its aspiration, sitting at the heart of American capitalism. There seems to be a deliberate attempt to introduce Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner herself as the successful businesswoman who have outgrown their image of being "reality TV stars." The swanky opening sequence to the series seems like an ode to just this notion. It's an opening sequence that promises something special as a drone moves across in one single zoom shot while taking us through each sister's house and workplace. Their busy lifestyle gets a trendy introduction set to Silk Sonic's 777 thus promising with their expensive new deal that the Kardashian-Jenners want to re-write their past drama and replace it with a glossier tint and the fact that they get a chance to roll up their windows when they want to shut out moments they don't wish to share.

Having watched the first two episodes of the series provided as screeners for reviewing, it's safe to say that the beginning of the show remains Kim focused as we follow her prep before her debut hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. A nervous Kim Kardashian asks her family members during dinner hosted at her place, whether she is funny enough to take on the SNL offer and that she's scared she doesn't wish to embarrass the family. While assurances about her ability to pull off SNL and everything she puts her mind to come from the members, her older sibling Kourtney Kardashian is busy tonguing her new boyfriend Travis Barker at the dinner table.

If Kim's arc on the show is about balancing her work and personal life while also studying for the baby bar on the new show, for Kourtney it's all about her new romance with Barker. The couple can't take their hands off each other even when they're house hunting. Her ex Scott Disick, on the other hand, is seen struggling to adjust to the new situation as the family walks on eggshells while inviting either parties between Kourtney and Travis and Disick to their events. As for Khloe Kardashian though it's the toughest point in her life mentally as she's not only dealing with her equation with athlete boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal but also has been handling her anxiety issues triggered by public perception of her each time she makes an appearance at an event. Kendall and Kylie make brief appearances in the first two episodes but are expected to have a bigger chunk in the upcoming ones as seen in the previews for the next one.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Fans laud the show's 'new vibe', Kourtney & Travis' romance in the debut episode

One of the biggest changes for the show compared to Keeping Up With the Kardashians also comes in the form of confessionals. This time Kim and her family share a more documentary-style interaction during their confessionals and it does seem like a good step up. As for where the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are at this point in their careers, the first episode's title is a good reflector of the same. It's a part of a line that Kim uses in the pilot episode while trying to shut down her sex tape past as she says, she has the resources "to burn them all to the f*****g ground." This isn't the same Kim who once went hysterical over a lost earring. Rightly so the difference that we see as viewers is also pointed out at one point in the second episode by Kim's makeup artist who gets emotional about her journey from her first talk show appearance to now hosting SNL. It seems Kim does take her own work advice of "Get your f*****g ass up and work" quite seriously.

Evidently though as the Kardashian clan dial down on the silliness that they once became popular with. Their new show tries to suggest that we must make them more seriously and that may be a bit of a stretch. Hopefully, the rest of the season will also bring us moments of laughter at the expense of getting to watch the family's goofy side. After all, they are the American family who made reality TV fun.