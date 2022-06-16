The Kardashians Ep 10 Review: Khloe Kardashian puts an end to Tristan Thompson drama in a sombre finale

The Kardashians

The Kardashians Cast: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Kardashians' final episode aired on June 16 and the first season consisting of ten episodes seems to have flown by quickly covering some major highlights of the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family members. The Hulu show which promised to be different compared to their previous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians changes the presentation style but the drama surely remains the same. Over the course of the ten episodes, we get a glimpse of what's new in Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie's life and of course, the show's most hilarious bits come from their momager Kris Jenner.

While the season begins with Kim Kardashian taking on new challenges as she gives her final attempt at the baby bar exam and later also takes on the tough job of making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, it was a different story for her sister Khloe who entered the new show on a positive note while trying to mend her relationship her Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal. Although as we come to the finale, Khloe Kardashian finds out about Thompson's paternity suit and that he has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols via news. Much of the finale revolves around Khloe coming to terms with Tristan's latest betrayal and her family's attempts to comfort her amidst it all.

The episode begins with Kim Kardashian going into her protective big sister mode as she tries to console Khloe over the phone after the latter finds out about Thompson's paternity suit. After revealing the big news to Khloe, the family decides to get together for a meeting which Khloe doesn't take part in. During the same, an agitated Kim breaks the fourth wall and stares straight into the camera saying she screenshots everything and if need be, she can shed down her "taking the high road" attitude and shut down people when she wants. The screenshot mentioned does seem like it's hinted at her own ex Kanye West given how he went on to share conversations with Kim on his Instagram account. Even as Kim never reveals the specifics of her divorce on the new show, it does get mentioned often all through the ten episodes and in the finale, she even admits at one point saying "If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did this last this long?'" Kim also gets into a never-seen-before, Liam Neeson mode as she threatens trolls who harass Khloe online by crackling a dialogue that seems like it's a line from Taken about hunting them down.

The finale remains sombre for the most part as we watch Khloe deal with Tristan's latest controversy and there are moments when it takes on the form of being a music video of sorts as break-up anthems play while the heartbroken Good American tries to keep her calm and spends time with her daughter True whom she shares with Thompson. In the confessional, Khloe expresses how she feels about finding out about Thompson's paternity scandal publicly and says, "I’m exhausted of dealing with everything. So people may think my approach is crazy or weird and I’m definitely numb, but I’ve done this so many times now. It’s humiliating. There are no more tears left to cry."

Among the episode's lighter bits include Kris Jenner recording her first song and it's a Christmas jingle. Kourtney reveals how it was Travis' idea to get her mom to record a track at his studio and as silly as this whole portion is, it comes across as the much-needed dose of laughter amid the rest of the episode's tension-filled vibe relating to Khloe's relationship. Kendall also gets little screentime in the finale where she showcases how obsessed she has become with health gadgets.

Scott Disick also appears in the finale as he becomes the friend that Khloe turns to when she decides to step out of the house to get her mind off the Tristan drama. Kourtney and Scott's kids, Penelope and Reign also make cameos during this segment. Another interesting bit about their conversation happens when Disick speaks about his newfound friendship with Pete Davidson. He reveals how Kim is happy around Davidson and how willing the latter has been to make her happy.

Pete Davidson who gets teased all through the season with his ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian doesn't appear in the show but does make a special post-credits scene entry with his voiceover. At the end of the finale, Kim introduces him to her audio person who has been with her for fourteen years and well, and there's an unexpected discussion that happens about Kim's vagina in the end. We don't know if Davidson's inclusion in the post-credits bit suggests that he would be a part of the show in the second season which is yet to be announced by Hulu.

Overall, the first season of The Kardashians packs enough drama but doesn't reveal anything novel about the Kardashian-Jenner family than we didn't already know. There's definitely a whole lot less of the Jenner sisters on this show as Kylie and Kendall keep the cameras at bay for the most part and have the shortest screentime among all the members. With everything that has happened in the past few months for the family members including Kanye West's meltdown on social media with his threats to Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding and also Kylie Jenner's second baby, it looks like the second season could have much more fodder to make it a bingeworthy season.