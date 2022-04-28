The Kardashians Ep 3 Review: Kim's 'euphoric' SNL debut and Kanye West's heroic cameo take center stage

The Kardashians

The Kardashians Cast: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

*SPOILERS ALERT* It's going to be a weekly dose of The Kardashians as new episodes of the show will be dropping one by one on streaming. If the first two episodes of the show have been all about showing us how different the vibe of the new reality show will be, the third episode seems to suggest that under all that glam and snappy camera angles, the show is not too far from the original reality show featuring the Kardashian family as we are back to witnessing their habits of constantly trying to maintain the dynamics in their family following dramatic events.

After the first two episodes covered the resurgence of Kim Kardashian's sex-tape drama and her contemplating on taking up the Saturday Night Live offer, the third episode once again is a Kim Kardashian show all the way as we get a behind-the-scenes look at her prep before she takes the stage to host the epic episode that aired in October last year. While her current boyfriend Pete Davidson only makes a fleeting appearance as a shot of her Aladdin sketch with him from the SNL episode is shown for a second, there's someone else who makes a surprise appearance this time and it's Kanye West. Even as Kim's ex has been a part of the past reality show as well, it seems this episode may be the only glimpse of him that we get of him on The Kardashians given how the dynamic between the two has shifted following Kim's new romance. Kanye makes a heroic cameo as he solves Kim's sex tape situation with a "suitcase" of a solution. (You have to watch it to believe it!)

After all the drama that ensued this year with Kanye West's social media behaviour, it's strangely nice to see the rapper being supportive of Kim in the new episode. Including West, the third episode seems to be cameos galore as Kim takes the cameras along for her SNL after-party and we see her receiving compliments from Chris Rock, Colin Jost and Amy Schumer. Although I have to say, one of my favourite moments is when Kim asks Bowen Yang if they can click a selfie together and he has the sweetest reaction.

The Kardashians literally take over New York in the third episode and while Kim is tucked away from the hotel as she preps for her hosting debut, mom Kris Jenner is seen reminiscing her days from when she worked as a stewardess and shared a New York apartment with roommates. For those who complained about a bit of humour missing from the new show, Khloe Kardashian will give you ample moments in the new episode as she iconically mocks her mother's never-ending tales from the past. I also noticed that there's a crazy amount of times that "New York" gets mentioned in the episode and it could be a great drinking game if you're planning to watch the episode with your friends.

While a major chunk of the third episode is committed to Kim's storyline, the family is also in the middle of planning another major event, which is Kourtney Kardashian's surprise proposal. Travis is seen coordinating with Kris Jenner on his big romantic proposal plans and I have to agree there's genuine happiness and emotional tone heard in the Blink 182 drummer's voice that conveys his adoration for Kardashian. There's also a lot of "Scott talk" that happens in the episode as the family members discuss their changing dynamic with him amid Kourtney's new relationship. Disick at one point also reveals he pulled out of an SNL sketch to avoid an awkward situation with his ex.

I remember watching Kardashian's SNL monologue back in October and being impressed by the way she handled the task and the show's new episode certainly does a good job of showcasing how much hard work Kardashian did put in to deliver those hilarious jabs at herself as well as her family members. During a moment at the SNL after-party, Chris Rock is seen approaching Kardashian and telling her how well she did. He mentions how previously people who are not in the comedy business have performed decently well but particularly lauds telling her she looked as comfortable as any comedian on stage. An excited Kim then says in her confessional, "Chris Rock made my life" and while that's an honest reaction, I particularly enjoyed how she asked the crew right after Rock complimented her, "Did you guys get that" with a smile wide enough like a child who just got that golden star on his test. It's possibly in moments like these when the Kardashians express their true emotions that the show does get a tad more fun to watch. Not to mention how strange it feels to watch Chris Rock who is yet unaware of how he's about to hit the headlines with his next big public appearance at the Oscars, nearly five months later.

Following the New York takeover in episode three, the preview promises us an even more exciting episode next week as it's time for the family to gather around for Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker. While Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner had minimal appearances in the first three episodes, the sisters will have a more prominent presence in the next one as they travel together to Kourtney's engagement venue and risk crossing the to-be-engaged couple on the way. Kylie's pregnancy cravings also make their way into the small bit towards the end of episode three. As for what's coming next week, we bet it's going to be a mushy one with loads of Kourtney and Travis PDA and Kris Jenner's emotional moments as her oldest daughter finally takes the big step.