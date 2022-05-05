The Kardashians Ep 4 Review: Kourtney & Travis' romantic engagement promises a celebratory episode

The Kardashians

The Kardashians Cast: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

If you have been following the Kardashian family since the beginning then you very well know how Kourtney Kardashian had been opposed to the idea of getting married, particularly during the time that she was dating Scott Disick. Although Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker is a good reminder that when the right person comes along, it's possible to have a change of heart regarding these concepts. Who doesn't want to be in love and spend the rest of their lives together, right? For those who believed that Kourtney deserved better than Disick after watching their relationship's ups and downs all through Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family's new show will certainly show you a different side of Kourt, as she romances Barker.

After the show's third episode centred on Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting gig, the fourth one is all about Travis' surprise proposal to Kourtney. The episode takes us through Barker's elaborate plan of proposing to Kourtney in Santa Barbara as he reveals to Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian that his plan was to always propose to her on the beachside. The family as well as a few close friends head to the venue to surprise Kourtney for an engagement bash and momager Kris Jenner can't stop getting emotional about it.

If Kanye West's epic proposal to Kim Kardashian from KUWTK impressed you. Travis'sweet beachside confession of love for Kourtney as he went down on his knee to propose to her n the middle of a decor full of roses will certainly leave you crying happy tears of joy. Ahead of the engagement, the Kardashian family and friends can be seen discussing how this will be Kourtney's first wedding and it's here that Kim can be seen looking back on her own past as she says "fourth time's a charm" suggesting that she's not giving up on love and may even tie the knot again in future.

The fourth episode of the show remains fairly emotional as it surrounds not only Kourtney and Travis' engagement but also takes us through their ongoing IVF process as the couple is trying to have a baby together. The episode showcases Kourtney getting ready to go through an egg retrieval process. As for the engagement, while the entire family gathers to celebrate the occasion, none of Kourtney's kids makes it to the event as Kris Jenner thinks they are too young to be around for it. After Kourtney breaks the news to her kids on the phone, her daughter Penelope Disick is heard getting upset on the phone. The episode also takes us through Scott Disick's reaction to Kourtney's engagement as he tells Khloe how the kids have been upset for not being invited to the engagement party. As for himself, he asks Khloe if the couple will invite him to their wedding.

At another point in the episode, Khloe and Kim enjoy a morning hike together as they discuss their relationships with exes Tristan Thompson and Kanye West. While Khloe is seen admitting that Thompson is trying hard to be a part of the family and is putting in the efforts, Kim reveals Kanye's shocking reaction to her SNL monologue as she reveals the rapper took offence to her saying that she divorced him instead of using the words "filed for divorce."

Ever since The Kardashians began airing their episodes, fans have been hoping to catch a bigger glimpse of Kendall and Kylie Jenner who were merely there in the first few episodes. The fourth episode finally features the duo more as they drive up to Santa Barabara for Kourtney's engagement. There's also an interesting conversation the sisters share about Kourtney moving on and taking the next step in her relationship while Scott Disick still seems to be stuck in the past. If only, Kylie and Kendall knew what Disick's thoughts are on Kourtney's engaged status as he tells Khloe, "I feel, in a kind of selfish way, that a weight has been pulled off me."

Basically, episode four of the showed how the Kardashian sisters are ready to move past their exes and all set to grab their happiness, be it with Kim continuing to be positive about her fourth chance at a happy marriage or Kourtney fulfilling her fairytale romance with Travis.