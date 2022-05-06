The Kardashians Ep 4 Twitter Review: Fans offer mixed reactions to the aftermath of Kravis' engagement

The latest episode of The Kardashians is out on Hulu and fans are going off on the internet as everyone shares their take on the fairytale engagement of Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and the tumultuous aftermath of the tearjerking event. For those not up to speed, the fourth episode of the Kard-Jen reality series took us behind the scenes of Kravis' beach engagement and how the family celebrated the auspicious day.

However, the episode was not as eventful as one would imagine. The biggest slip was that Kourtney's three children with ex-partner Scott Disick were nowhere to be found at the afterparty whereas Barker's two children were present at the family dinner to congratulate the couple. Kourtney face-timed her kids one by one and was met with shocking reactions. Her daughter Penelope burst out in tears as she heard the news while her youngest son Reign declared the news was "not exciting." As for her oldest, Mason, Kourtney could not get in touch with him at the time. Another highlight of the episode was Khloe giving Kourtney advice on her situation with her kids and Scott who would have been shocked as well to hear the news of her soon-to-be-wed status.

Twitterati gave a mixed reaction to the episode as many criticized the family for not having the Poosh founder's kids at the event while others hailed Khloe as their queen for having a civil conversation with Scott. Scroll down further to sift through some of the Twitter reactions to the latest episode.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to The Kardashians episode 4 below:

