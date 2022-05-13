The Kardashians Ep 5 Twitter Review: Fans stand by Kourtney as they shun her ex-partner Scott Disick

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the family got wrapped up in some major drama as Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick joined the family for momager Kris Jenner's intimate birthday dinner. Following Kourtney and beau Travis Barker's magical engagement by the beach in episode 4, Scott told Khloe how the three children he shares with the Poosh founder were upset that they were excluded from their mom's big day.

Carrying on the tensions of the last episode, this new edition all brought with it some fun revelations as Scott teased Kim Kardashian's now-public relationship with SNL cast member Pete Davidson. Without ever naming the comedian, the KKW mogul gushed about her date with Pete and told her family that she would give them all the details afterwards off-camera. Fans have been waiting for Kim to acknowledge her relationship on the show and it looks like things are closing in on the momentous confession.

As for the fans on Twitter, many were out trolling this episode with Scott bearing the brunt of the online fire for his sensitivity around the family. While some others made fun of Kendall Jenner for not knowing how to cut cucumbers. There were also those who extended their sympathies towards Khloe Kardashian who at the time of the filming was not aware of her co=parent Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal but now as viewers, knowing the full truth of the matter, the scenes with them together feel disorienting and uncomfortable, according to the Twitter fam.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to The Kardashians episode 5 below:

