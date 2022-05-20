The Kardashians Ep 6 Twitter Review: Fans laud 'phenomenal' Kim Kardashian for passing her baby bar exam

The Kardashian-Jenner family is well-known around the globe for their beauty products, jobs, clothes and beverage enterprises, and scandalous romances. Following the season end of their reality TV program, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the renowned family has now launched a new show, simply titled "The Kardashians."

The show is available on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar, and six episodes have already been aired since its premiere on April 14th of this year. This week's episode included a lot of drama and disputes, as well as poignant scenes from the lives of the family members. It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has been studying law in order to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian. Kardashian, on the other hand, had failed her first three tries at passing the First-Year Law Students' Examination, sometimes known as the "baby bar." In this week's episode, the SKIMS owner was impatiently awaiting the results and claimed that it was her last try at taking the test, and if she failed, it would be the end of her law school career.

Kim Kardashian's work with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition alongside Scott Budnick was also featured in the program. The pair were observed contacting famous acquaintances in an attempt to win mercy from Oklahoma's governor for Julius Jones, who was unfairly condemned to death. Kardashian and Budnick secured enough support, which aided Jones' clemency. Scroll down to see how Twitter reacted to Kim's success.

