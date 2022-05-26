The Kardashians Ep 7 Review: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker detail their intense 'Panchakarma cleanse'

The Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding has been the talk of the town since the past week but when it comes to the couple's journey on The Kardashians, it's all focused on the duo's path to parenthood. It was revealed by Kourtney initially how the couple are keen to welcome their own baby soon and have been trying for the same. In the past few episodes, we also saw Kourtney and Travis' starting their IVF treatment. In the latest episode of the show though, we are given a peek at the couple taking on an Ayurvedic treatment as they undertake a "Panchakarma cleanse."

For those who haven't been too thrilled about Kourtney and Travis' PDA, the seventh episode showcases the couple being disappointed about maintaining a distance as they are asked to abstain from having sex, drinking alcohol or caffeine and other things as a part of their cleansing routine. At one point in the episode, Kourtney also reveals a rather unwanted detail as she reveals being advised by one doctor to costume Travis' semen fourt times a week to boost her fertility. Given how fertility issues are common today among couples, I'm not sure how Kourtney and Travis' intense cleansing routines are going to be helpful for other couples who are trying hard to welcome a baby.

Amid Kourtney's tough journey toward motherhood, her youngest sister Kylie who shot the show during her second pregnancy can be seen trying to spend a good mother-daughter time with Kris Jenner in the new episode. The duo decide to enjoy a day together by taking on activities that make them feel normal rather than the billionaire celebrities that they are. From going grocery shopping to enjoying a car wash, the mother-daughter duo have an absolute blast and Kris also gets to crack her famous "You're doing amazing sweetie" ( the line that she cracked when Kim shot for her first Playboy photoshoot) again. Kris cheers for her daughter as she struts her way to put a grocery shopping cart back into its aisle after use.

If there's one thing that the seventh episode is full of, it is baby talk. When Kourtney's Ayurvedic cleanse isn't the focus, there's another conversation about motherhood and babies that can be seen taking place between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Even as Kendall explains herself as being "uncomfortable" discussing her baby plans with her mother, Kris insists on talking about it and tells her it's time for her to have a baby. It's a cringe-worthy moment as Kris tries to pester her daughter to consider pregnancy and I believe many women would identify with Kendall who clearly mentions that she isn't ready to become a mom yet and is enjoying her time with herself at the moment.

Kim Kardashian who has remained the focus of the show since its beginning with the first few episodes dedicated to her Saturday Night Live appearance as well as her law journey takes a backseat in this one. The SKIMS founder appears in a small bit where she takes us through her photoshoot for Balenciaga and talks about finally finding the confidence in herself and her fashion choices after years of being her ex Kanye West's muse. There's also a moment where Kim learns about the rapper coming out with a new song to diss her and her response is a sarcastic, "Very classy" retort. If there's one thing that the show is managing to do after each episode, it's make sure to change our perception of Kim Kardashian.

While every episode seems to be dedicated to one member of the family while others feature in moments sprinkled across the forty-minute episodes, this time, Khloe Kardashian gets the least amount of time but in whatever she has, the Good American founder flaunts her new home and particularly the much-talked-about pantry that had also previously gone viral on social media. Khloe and her daughter True Thompson can be seen giving Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble a tour of their swanky new home.

The seventh episode of The Kardashians is also perhaps the most underwhelming one from the lot so far. The fourty-minute episode has little to entertain us. Kourtney and Travis' cleanse is certainly not something that holds our attention and there are times when you would feel happy to skip a few bits and move ahead. With every episode of the show ending with a preview to the next, one of the highlights of the upcoming episode is certainly going to be Kim's reply as Khloe quizzes her about her romance with Pete Davidson. Kim can also be heard talking about the same in her confessional where she says she's ready to detail how it all went down with Davidson.

Given that Davidson recently bid adieu to Saturday Night Live, if Kim and her family's reality show finds itself going off course or into a repetitive mode compared to their original show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it would certainly help to bring Pete on to add some fresh humour to the show.