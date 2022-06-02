The Kardashians Ep 8 Review: Kim Kardashian radiates happiness as she tells all about Pete Davidson romance

The Kardashians

The Kardashians Cast: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating, fans have wondered if the comedian will also make frequent appearances on the show, similar to how it has been for the rest of Kim and her siblings' relationships that have been featured on the show. While Davidson hasn't yet made a physical appearance on the show, the comedian's voice stars in the eight-episode as Kim chats with him over the phone during the show.

The new episode of The Kardashians is dedicated to the SKIMS founder's going romance and it's here that she spills the beans on how it all went down with Davidson. While fans have been aware that sparks seemed to have flown between Kim and Pete when they worked together on Saturday Night Live, on the recent episode of her reality show, Kim reveals how it was all because of that one kiss that the duo shared during a sketch that led her to reach out to Davidson. Yes! Kim admits she seemed to have taken the first move in this relationship as she reveals how she got Pete's number from the show's producer. Davidson who has been previously linked to a host of famous stars before has over the years become famous for having 'BDE' and it seems it was exactly this that made Kardashian interested in him and even admits that it started with her being 'DTF' instead of a relationship.

While Kim has already spoken about her romance with Davidson publicly before The Kardashians came out, this is the first time that she has revealed some more intimate details about the duo. In another major revelation about their destined relationship, Kim revealed that Pete was interested in getting Kim's number months before they spoke and had approached his close friend Machine Gun Kelly's fiance Megan Fox for the same. If there's one thing that's clearly visible is how happy and comfortable Kardashian is in her new relationship. While discussing it with her sisters, Kim speaks about loving how "genuine" Pete is and ranks his sense of humour fourth over the other amazing traits that he has.

As is normal to the show's format, the new episode keeps moving from one sister to another and after Kim and Pete's relationship discussion, we get to see a cameo from Gwyneth Paltrow who meets Kourtney Kardashian as the two discuss a collaboration opportunity for their brands Goop and Poosh. During the same, the two 40-somethings also discuss their relationships and what it takes to manage blended families. After the past few episodes of the show have shown Kourtney and Travis undergoing IVF treatment and a 'Panchakarma cleanse' to up their fertility chances, Kourtney reveals in episode 8 that the couple is trying to conceive a baby naturally.

To uplift the episode's comedic quotient a bit, there's a fun portion where Kris Jenner who is gearing up to shoot her first-ever Master Class gets advice from Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick. The trio discuss catchphrases and it's here that they find the episode 8 title as well which says, "Never go against the family." While sitting in Kris' office, Khloe also trolls the momager about a fake (real one that Kim bought for Kris) Emmy trophy being showcased on her shelf and Jenner responds, "Fake it till you make it."

When compared to the family's first show, it's evident from the kind of conversations that the siblings indulge in that a lot of things have changed. There's especially one discussion that Kim and Khloe have while doing their pilates where they talk about how they have been "babysitting" and "coddling" men in their lives like babies. It's a massive change from the way the two sisters previously behaved on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and this whole new attitude of putting themselves first is certainly impressive.

In the eighth episode, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have no presence. Even though the show has already been around for eight episodes, Kendall still remains the least featured sibling among the lot. The preview for the next episode also doesn't promise anything exciting for the Jenner sisters. Kim who speaks about being honoured to have been offered the cover of Sports Illustrated will be seen shooting for the same in the next episode.