The Kardashians Ep 9 Review: Kim Kardashian gushes about Pete Davidson; Kourtney Kardashian slams show editors

The Kardashians

The Kardashians Cast: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Kardashians' first season almost seems to be wrapping up soon with the tenth episode set for release next week. The show was being touted as a step into a new direction for the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family after their previous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped up following 20 seasons. In terms of what's different for the Kardashian-Jenner ladies this time around, it's that they have more control over what they serve with being executive producers on it.

In the latest episode of the show, Kourtney addresses exactly this new aspect of the show as she addresses her distaste after watching the episode that covered her and Travis Barker's engagement. Seen in a conversation with her friend Stephanie Shepherd, the Poosh founder speaks about the editors continuing to serve "old narrative" as she talks about the focus given to the conversation between her sisters and her on the night of her engagement about her ex Scott Disick. Kourtney discussed with Steph how she's in her happiest phase and according to her, instead of capturing that, the editors seem to be focused on the attitude of, "Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show.'" This happens to be the first time that a family member has broken the fourth wall and spoken about the show directly in it.

The ninth episode also revolves around Kim Kardashian's photo shoot for Sports Illustrated and once again showcased the SKIMS founder's relentless attitude when it comes to fulfilling work commitments. At the beginning of the episode before her arrival in the Dominican Republic, Kim can also be seen receiving a special gift from beau Pete Davidson as he sends her a special box of her favourite chocolates. In the confessional later, Kim is asked if she's in love with Davidson and Kardashian while finding it hard to keep a straight face, simply shuts down the question saying, "I don’t know if that is any of your business." At multiple points during the episode though, Kim does gush about the comedian and the qualities that she adores in him.

In terms of any exciting developments, the ninth episode is possibly the most underwhelming one from the lot that have been released till now. There's a completely unnecessary conversation that takes place between Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner where the former questions her if she's secretly married to Corey Gamble. For the Jenner sisters, it's once again a brief appearance as Kendall goes shopping with Khloe at a baby store and we get to see the duo speak to mom-to-be Kylie who reveals she's deleting her social media to go into "zen mode." After the past episode saw Kris pressuring Kendall to think about having a baby, the new episode features the model touching upon the subject with Khloe who brushes her off saying 26 isn't too late to have a baby.

Adding a bit of a humorous element to the episode is the cameo of comedian Benny Drama who is famous for his impressions of the Kardashian members on social media platforms. Benny visits Kourtney for a Poosh collab and the duo glam up to shoot a hilarious video for Kardashian's wellness brand. Watching Benny and Kourtney side-by-side is an absolute treat and it's proof of how good the comedian is at aping Kardashian's style and vibe spot on.

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians also saw the Kardashian ladies constantly pushing their businesses into the mix as a promotional element, it seems with the new show the branding elements have doubled considering every episode seems to have at least one segment where one of their brands gets a massive chunk to advertise. In the ninth episode, it's Khloe Kardashian's Good American as she hires new models for her brand and also features in a photo shoot herself.

Even as most of the ninth episode seems like a dull affair it's only towards the end that it grabs your attention as we see a rattled Kim Kardashian speaking to her sisters about Tristan Thompson's latest scandal involving Maralee Nichols. The agitated sisters discuss Thompson's repeated hurtful behaviour towards their sister which sets up the preview for the next episode where Khloe also learns about Tristan's paternity scandal and she speaks about previously believing that she could trust him.

Whether the tenth episode of The Kardashians will be the last one is yet to be determined as it wasn't confirmed earlier how many episodes the first season will consist of. The second season of the show is expected to return bigger given that it is expected to cover several milestone moments including the Kardashian family's Met Gala takeover as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's weddings, the Las Vegas one as well as the lavish ceremony the couple tied the knot in while they were in Italy last month.