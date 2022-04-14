The Kardashians: Fans laud the show's 'new vibe', Kourtney & Travis' romance in the debut episode

The Kardashians finally premiered its first episode and it's been delightful for fans who dearly missed watching all the drama and glam that is synonymous with Kim Kardashian and her family. After wrapping up Keeping Up With the Kardashians following a 20 season run, the family is now back with a newer format on the streaming platform Hulu.

After the trailers and promos of the show had already promised an exciting look at the Kardashian-Jenner members as they are all seen in different phases of their lives at the moment, the first episode received several positive reactions from fans. While Kris Jenner had teased that the show's opening sequence was going to be epic, it does seem to have blown the audiences' mind given that netizens can't stop talking about it.

Among other things, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the debut episode of The Kardashians and among them, one of the favourite elements for most of them turned out to be Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Travis Barker. Several netizens noted that Kourtney looks her happiest in her relationship with Barker and it's unlike anything they have seen before on KUWTK. Khloe Kardashians also received a lot of fan support as the episode featured her trying to maintain a cordial relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Check out fan reactions to the first episode of The Kardashians here:

