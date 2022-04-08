The Kardashians: Here's when Kim Kardashian and family's new show will arrive in India

If you have been a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we bet you are looking forward to the Kardashian-Jenner family's new show titled The Kardashians. With Kim and her sisters returning to the screen with an intimate peek into their fabulous lives, we finally have the details about how the Indian audiences will also be able to enjoy the upcoming show.

The Kardashians is all set to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this month. New episodes of the show will be released weekly on the platform and we think you should start to load up on those popcorn supplies at home before the date of streaming is announced. The show recently had its premiere event in Los Angeles on Thursday with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and their momager Kris Jenner in attendance.

Also seen at the event was Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson who arrived hand-in-hand with her for the event but didn't make a red carpet appearance. Kourtney's fiance Travis Barker also attended the event with his kids, Alabama, Landon and Atiana. The star-studded event also saw Scott Disick making his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

The Kardashians will give fans a more intimate peek into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner women who manage their billion-dollar businesses and families with style. From Kim's parenting woes to her and ex Kanye West's difficult relationship, the show will take us through everything that goes on with this popular family. Another major highlight for the show will also be Kourtney's new relationship with Travis Barker as we get to see a more detailed look at the couple's engagement and more. The Kardashians begins streaming in the US on April 14.

