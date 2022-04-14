The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian comments on Kourtney & Travis' PDA in the premiere episode

The Kardashians premiered its debut episode on April 14 on Hulu and the series is already receiving a lot of love from fans for the same. The first episode of the show introduced everyone to Kardashian-Jenner siblings again, this time in a different format. Ahead of the premiere, Kim wrote on her Twitter, "I’m gonna stay up and see what u guys think! Please tweet me."

During the premiere episode's reaction, one of the fans tweeted to Kim about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA- a moment amid a family discussion. Speaking about the moment in the episode, the fan noted, "LOL @ the family discussing SNL and then there’s @kourtneykardash and Travis tonguing each other down!!! Lmfao #TheKardashians." Reacting to the same moment, Kim then responded adding "Always" along with a laughter emoji.

Among other things, Kim also responded to the fan comments that spoke about the new format of the show which combines a bit of documentary style. In response ot the same, Kim added that she loved the new format and said, "It’s so doc style and fun!" The Kardashians' first episode seemed to be an eventful one as it saw Kim discussing her SNL debut and also gave a glimpse of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's emotional talk.

After ending their previous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons, the new show is expected to be a juicier version and as the family has teased before, will be full of surprises for fans.

