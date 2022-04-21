The Kardashians: Kourtney opens up about her 'awful' struggle with IVF medication

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her exasperation with online comments on her body and the speculations of a possible pregnancy. The Poosh founder shared that she and her fiance Travis Barker were trying for a baby and had employed IVF treatment to make their dream come true yet the online chatter had been a sore thumb sticking out.

In a confessional, Kourtney opened up about her "awful" experience with IVF and revealed, "It hasn't been the most amazing experience." In a conversation with momager Kris Jenner, Kourtney told her that the speculations on her pregnancy have affected her mentally. She mentioned, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" the KUWTK alum went on and added, "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Meanwhile, Kourtney also disclosed that her treatment had not only caused her weight gain as she continued, "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause." A shell-shocked Kris replied, "Based off of what? A drug?" Though experts refute this supposition and claim that IVF does not cause menopause, Kourtney in a confessional theorized that she is so "so clean and careful" about what she puts in her body that the treatment is having a "complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive."

However, the reality Tv star noted that she was struggling with depression because of the medication which in turn was a surprise to Kris who earlier shared that Kourtney had never seemed happier. The mother of three admitted that she had "everything in the world to be happy about" yet she felt "a little bit off."

