The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner's minimal screen time on the show leaves fans disappointed

The Kardashians which aired its first episode on April 14 wrapped up with its first season which was packed with ten episodes on June 15. The show managed to receive a massive audience as the Kardashian-Jenner family members once again returned with a new reality show after ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As the show aired its first season's finale, netizens began to express their feelings about the new show.

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement gave fans some serious couple goals, there are other members of the show that seemed glaringly missing from the ten episodes and among them was Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul who was pregnant with her second baby at the time of filming appeared in small bits scattered across the season and netizens aren't too happy about the same.

Several fans of the show took to social media to rally for the second season of the show to include more on Kylie's motherhood journey. While Hulu is yet to confirm a second season for the show, check out what netizens have been asking for in the potential Season 2.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Kylie Jenner's absence on the show:

