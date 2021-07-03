KARD's BM adds another record to his credit with a million views on Youtube in 24 hours for 13IVI MV

KARD's BM took to his Instagram to post the good news. Read on to find out.

When an artist receives appreciation for their work and achieves another record to their credit, there is an undeniable glow of happiness and confidence on their face, that is hard to miss and frankly, very satisfying to see! One such artist is KARD's BM! For those unversed, KARD's BM dropped his triple solo digital single 'The First Statement' on July 2 with an accompanying music video titled, 13IVI to an amazing response from Hidden KARD across the globe!

It has been 24 hours since BM released the gripping, gritty and gusty music video for 13IVI, which showcased the bold, confident and unapologetic side of the artist! Hidden KARD absolutely loved it and took it upon themselves to usher it into the 'million views club' that it rightfully deserves so! Of course, BM was very happy with the thunderous response to the MV and took to his personal Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support towards his new music video! He posted a picture of him dressed in a shiny white outfit complete with dark glasses and bling accessories! He captioned the picture saying - "13IVI MV hit a MILLY in 24hrs! Big shoutout to the fans!!!Thank you for supporting the VISION!"

Not just that, he also made a special appeal to his fans. He requested fans to stream Body Movin and Broken me (Korean version) as well! For those unversed, Body Movin is the sensual and deep-house themed song and Broken Me is the Korean language version of his eponymous debut single. The English version of the song released on June 9. The Korean-American artist penned the lyrics of all three tracks, and also participated in the songwriting and composition for each song. Congratulations, BM!

You can check out BM's Instagram post below:

