KARD's BM drops grunge & edgy concept photos for solo triple single The First Statement; To release on July 2

KARD's B.M has dropped an edgy set of teaser photos for his solo triple single, The First Statement. Read on to find out.

It seems like July is officially going to be the month for artists to release their solo songs and put out a piece of their art for their fans to enjoy! After BLACKPINK's Lisa and EXO's D.O, another artist who has a big release planned for July is KARD's BM! For those uninitiated, BM is the main dancer, lead rapper and sub-vocalist of the co-ed group KARD composed of J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo!

KARD's B.M has dropped an edgy set of teaser photos for his solo triple single, 'The First Statement'. In the first picture, BM shows off his well-sculpted physique as he poses in a thin, military green sleeveless jacket, in the second picture he delivers a tough expression as he looks charismatic in a shiny, red jacket and in the third picture he shows off his intense, brooding side in a black jacket! It is also interesting to note that BM has spelt out his name as '13IVI', using a unique combination of letters and numbers writing!

You can check out BM's concept photos below:

BM released his debut solo single, Broken Me on June 9 and he within two months is back with his new single! BM has participated in writing, composing, and arranging all songs. The dark and edgy concept photos have aroused fans' curiosity with it's fine detailing and grunge look! The concept photos are packed with action, thrill and emotion and is expected to resonate with the audiences. The First Statement will showcase BM's passionate side and is all set to release on July 2 KST.

Credits :DSP Media

