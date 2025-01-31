KARD's BM to join BEEF season 2 with Youn Yuh Jung and Song Kang Ho marking acting debut

KARD’s BM is all set to make his acting debut with a Hollywood series! The artist has been confirmed to join the cast of BEEF season 2. The popular show has been renewed for a second season, which previously starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

On January 31, 2025, BM or Big Matthew, from the co-ed group KARD, has been confirmed to star in BEEF season 2. The artist’s agency, DSP Media, released an official statement saying, “BM will be appearing in Season 2 of the Netflix series BEEF. Please show lots of support and interest.” This marks BM’s acting debut alongside a star-studded cast list.

Previously, it was announced that BEEF season 2 cast will include Academy Award winner Youn Yuh Jung and Parasite’s Song Kang Ho will be guest starring. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, among others, have also joined the cast of the upcoming season.

Following the concept of the first season, the triggering moment of BEEF Season 2 unfolds when a young couple witnesses a shocking altercation between their boss and his wife. This sets off a chain of strategic favors and coercion within the exclusive world of a country club owned by a Korean billionaire. The upcoming installment consists of 8 episodes, with Lee Sung Jin serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Season 1 stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will return as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Beef Season 1, released in 2023, was a major success, winning eight Emmy Awards, four Critics’ Choice Awards, three Golden Globes, two Gotham Awards, two Independent Spirit Awards, and two SAG Awards.

Advertisement

BM or Big Matthew is an American rapper, songwriter, and composer based in South Korea. The artist debuted in KARD in 2017 alongside J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo with the extended play Hola Hola. He made his official solo debut with the single Broken Me in 2021. The song is a reflection of her inner struggles and fighting a war with oneself. In the same year, he released his debut single album, The First Statement, with the title track 13IVI.