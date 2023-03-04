KARD’s BM’s mother diagnosed with breast cancer, BM’s clothing line to put production on hold

Staydium is a clothing line started by K-pop group KARD’s member BM. The line has used parts of its profit to contribute to significant matters of concern on multiple occasions. Parts of the brand’s profit have been used to help patients of breast cancer. An official announcement was recently made on Staydium’s official Instagram page, letting followers know that the brand will not be producing new products for a while. The said news was preceded by the news of BM’s mother’s illness.

Official announcement

According to the announcement, BM’s mother has been recently diagnosed with a severe form of breast cancer called triple negative invasive Ductal Carcinoma. The brand further added that there will be no production for quite some time however the already-produced merchandise will be on sale. The notice also urged people to buy more at a time like this so that the money from sales can go towards the treatment of BM’s mother. It also asked people to keep BM’s mother in their prayers and hope that the cancer hasn’t done too much damage and may BM’s mother be able to fight the malady off. It was also revealed that only further tests will reveal how severe her condition is. Concludingly, the team at Staydium thanked fans and followers for their love and support.

KARD’S BM

Originally named Matthew Kim, rapper and songwriter BM is a part of four member group KARD. BM is short for Big Matthew. KARD is one of the most popular K-pop that has both male and female group members. BM was born in Los Angeles, California where he stayed for a few years before finally moving to South Korea for a career in music. He finally debuted as a part of KARD in mid 2017.

KARD is a South Korean group that was introduced to the world in 2017. KARD is one of the few co-ed K-pop groups.KARD is a part of South Korean Entertainment agency DSP Media. It consists of four members BM, J.Seph, Somin and Jiwoo. KARD is a fairly popular K-pop group. It was referred to as one of the best new K-pop groups by Billboard at the time of its debut.

