Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'blown' by The Queen's Gambit: 'Can someone please make this here, anyone listening?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her time bingeing on the Netflix show, The Queen's Gambit. The Laal Singh Chaddha star recommended the show and also hoped that someone would make it here in India.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely making the most of her time at home amid her second pregnancy and seems her current obsession on OTT is The Queen's Gambit. The Netflix limited series came out back in October and it managed to leave everyone in awe. And now, it seems Kareena too has been hooked to it. The gorgeous star shared a special appreciation post for the show on her Instagram story and even wanted someone at home to make it in India.

Sharing a photo of the lead actor of the series, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kareena could not stop gushing about the show. She called it the 'Best ever show' and went on to ask if someone could remake the show in India. The Laal Singh Chaddha star wrote, "The Best Show ever, Can someone please make this here? Anyone listening? Blown." With it, the soon-to-be mommy shared her current favourite on Netflix with her fans. The show revolves around the life of an orphan chess prodigy played by Anya as Beth.

The name of the show is taken from a popular Chess move and it is set in the Mid-1950s-1960s. Well, it wasn't just Kareena who praised it. A few days back, even her best friend Malaika Arora could not stop raving about the show as she expressed her love for it.

Take a look at Kareena's post for it:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently had jetted off to Dharamshala with her best friend Malaika Arora to spend time with hubby Saif Ali Khan who was shooting there for Bhoot Police. Photos from her Dharamshala trip have been going viral on social media. The soon-to-be-mommy spent a great time with Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika in the hills. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

