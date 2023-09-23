Karina of aespa drops solo OST Sad Waltz for K-drama Song of the Bandits

Karina, a member of the girl group aespa, has released a solo OST for the action period-based K-drama Song of the Bandits. The OST is titled Sad Waltz. The K-drama features notable stars like Kim Nam Gil and Seohyun and premiered on September 22nd on OTT platforms. Karina's contribution to the drama's soundtrack adds to the excitement surrounding the series.

Karina sings solo OST for Song of the Bandits

Karina from aespa has demonstrated her exceptional vocal abilities by contributing to the original soundtrack of the Netflix original series, Song of the Bandits. The series premiered its soundtrack, Sad Waltz, performed by Karina, on September 22. This marks her debut as a solo artist in the realm of drama soundtracks, showcasing a significant milestone in her career.

Karina's emotive voice, as showcased in Sad Waltz, effectively captures the intricate emotional narrative and historical backdrop of the series. Her performance transports listeners to the era of the storyline, contributing to the overall appeal and popularity of the series. Her contribution to the soundtrack adds an extra layer of depth to the viewing experience for fans of the show.

More about Song of the Bandits

The series Song of the Bandits features a notable cast including Kim Nam Gil, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, and Lee Ho Jung.

Set in 1915 during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the story revolves around Lee Yoon, portrayed by Kim Nam Gil, who is originally part of the Japanese army but decides to become a bandit after witnessing the oppression and cruelty inflicted on the people of his land. Through fictional characters, the series aims to transform the history of defeat into a narrative of victory, focusing on the Korean independence movement.

The project has garnered significant attention not only for its historical subject matter but also for its substantial estimated production cost of 30 billion won (approximately $25 million). The writer Han Jung Hoon and director Hwang Jun Hyuk, known for their previous projects including Bad Guys: Vile City and Squad 38, have teamed up once again, promising exhilarating action and drama in Song of the Bandits. The series premiered on September 22.

Watch the trailer here!

