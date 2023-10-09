Karishma Tanna bags Best Actress award for Scoop at Busan FF 2023; Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta are proud

After taking over the television space, actress Karishma Tanna stepped into films with the 2005 movie Dosti: Friends Forever. Very recently, the actress was part of the web series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. The show was received well by critics and cinephiles alike. Karishma was reportedly the only Indian actress to be nominated in the Best Lead Actress category at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2023. The crime drama show was also nominated in the Best Asian TV Series category. The show won both the awards.

Karishma Tanna wins Best Actress award at Busan Film Fest 2023

Karishma Tanna is currently on cloud nine after winning the Best Actress award at the Busan Film Fest 2023 for Scoop. Apparently, it’s also her first award for the category. Moreover, the TV show also won the award for Best Asian TV Series. Taking to social media, the Sanju actor penned a heartfelt note on bringing the coveted awards home. Sharing happy pictures of her holding the trophies, Karishma penned, “And we Bring it Home. I am absolutely thrilled to share with you all that our #series #Scoop #scooponnetflix has won 2 awards for Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress on @netflix_in at the @busanfilmfest @aca_g.ott2023. To be nominated here was a huge honour and to win in both the categories is just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts. Special Thank u to my director, @hansalmehta, Thanku @castingchhabra. Here’s to many more exciting projects, and I can’t wait to share them with you all! P.s. This is my first ever award for the category -Best Actress and I am so lucky to have my first as the best one”



After she shared the post, many celebs congratulated Karishma. Among them were the director of the show Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao. Mehta commented, “Proud of you KT” while Rajkummar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations Karishma.”

Hansal Mehta also penned a post on his social media. He wrote, “So we won two awards at the @busanfilmfest @aca_g.ott2023 - Best Asian Series, Best Lead Actress to the awesome @karishmaktanna for our series #Scoop. To be nominated here was a huge honour and to win in both the categories just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts.”



Congratulations to the team of Scoop!