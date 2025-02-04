Karma FIRST LOOK: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Kwang Soo and more get entangled in inescapable ill-fate; OUT in Q2

K-drama fans should gear up for an intense ride as the latest crime thriller, Karma, a drama that explores the inescapable consequences of fate and human desire, is set to be released soon. Based on a popular webtoon, the series brings a suspenseful plot featuring six individuals involved in an ill-fated relationship that they desperately wish to escape but cannot.

Karma follows the intertwined lives of six characters, each facing life-altering circumstances that push them to their limits. The drama brings light on the complexities of human nature, moral dilemmas, and the unalterable deals people make when driven by desperation.

Park Hae Soo portrays a man who accidentally witnesses a mysterious accident and subsequently finds himself making an irreversible deal. Though he initially believes the transaction is resolved, he soon faces unexpected repercussions as his conflicting desires spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah takes on the role of a doctor who has lived her entire life haunted by a traumatic incident from her childhood. Her carefully built life is shattered when she crosses paths with someone she had sworn never to encounter again.

Lee Hee Joon plays an investor who takes out private loans to fund his cryptocurrency dreams, believing it will secure his fortune. However, his aspirations crumble as he falls into a cycle of massive debt and negative returns, leading him down a perilous path. Kim Sung Kyun portrays a man who unjustly loses his job and, in a desperate attempt to reclaim his life, accepts a lucrative but dangerous offer. However, the assignment drags him into a fateful web from which escape seems impossible.

Moreover, Lee Kwang Soo steps into the role of a highly successful doctor of Korean medicine who runs a prestigious private clinic in Gangnam. He seemingly has it all: wealth, power, and success, until a sudden accident turns his life upside down. Gong Seung Yeon rounds out the cast as the girlfriend of Lee Kwang Soo’s character.

With a talented lineup of actors, Karma has already generated quite a buzz among K-drama fans. Furthermore, Netflix has confirmed that Karma is slated for release in the second quarter of 2025. While an exact premiere date is yet to be announced, fans can expect a thrilling and suspenseful watch that will keep them on the edge of their seats.