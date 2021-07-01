Karma MV: KINGDOM members fight against 'fate' & 'karma' in this time travel inspired comeback

Check out the talented seven-member boy group's powerful comeback. Watch the video below.

What a way to begin a new month! The talented and charismatic rookie group, KINGDOM has released their second mini-album titled, 'History of Kingdom: PartII. Chiwoo' accompanied by the title track, Karma. For those unversed, KINGDOM is a seven-member boy group under GF Entertainment. They debuted on February 18, 2021, with their first mini-album 'History of Kingdom: Part1. Arthur.' The group consists of Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan and Chiwoo. The group's concept is combining the past with the present that is each member of the group represents a different king in history.

Taking the interesting and unique concept forward, KINGDOM has released their second mini-album 'History of Kingdom: PartII. Chiwoo' with member Chiwoo being the main protagonist of the story. The comeback music video titled Karma is a powerful track where the members are shuttling between medieval times and the modern world, expressing their angst and fighting against fate and karma. The music video is beautifully shot and the production values are so exquisite, that one feels they are watching a film! The vocals are beautiful and the choreography is detailed and top-notch.

You can watch the music video below:

'History of Kingdom: PartII. Chiwoo’ has seven diverse and unique tracks including the Intro: Echoes of Nirvana, Karma (title track), Eternity, Magical, Warning, Make Us and an instrumental version of Karma. The tracklist has been tailored to fit the concept of the album as it has the numbers written in Chinese characters and an old manuscript-style design. The two concept versions 'Dawn' and 'Dusk' have blended seamlessly to give us a winner of a comeback.

