Karma: Shin Min Ah, Lee Kwang Soo, Park Hae Soo, Gong Seung Yeon set to lead crime thriller drama

On November 9, Netflix revealed the lead cast members for their upcoming original crime thriller series, tentatively titled Karma. The star studded lineup includes renowned actors such as Shin Min Ah and Park Hae Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, Gong Seung Yeon among others, who have been confirmed to take leading roles in the show.

Adapted from a webtoon, Karma is a crime thriller that delves into the lives of individuals who become entangled in unexpected ill-fated connections, inadvertently destroying one another while in pursuit of their personal ambitions. The drama is said to consist of six episodes and will be directed by Lee Il Hyung, known for his work on projects like A Violent Prosecutor and Remember.

The characters of Karma

Shin Min Ah is confirmed to play the character of Doctor Joo Yeon, a surgeon at Sungsim General Hospital. She carries deep-seated trauma from an incident of her childhood, causing her to struggle with recurring nightmares and sleeplessness in her daily life. Her world takes a terrifying turn when she unexpectedly encounters the horrifying face she had desperately hoped to never see again.

Park Hae Soo is set to take on the role of a character who inadvertently becomes a witness to a mysterious accident. Hence later, he finds himself transformed into a person who makes an irreversible deal. While the deal may have appeared to conclude without a hitch, he gets tangled up in an unexpected turn of events as a result of his conflicting desires.

Lee Hee Joon's character ventures into cryptocurrency investment through private loans, aspiring to make a lifetime’s fortune. However, his financial journey takes a disastrous turn as he becomes ensnared in massive debt with unfavorable returns.

Kim Sung Kyun, on the other hand, portrays a character who becomes entangled in the web of an ill-fated relationship. This part of his life unfolds when he takes on a commissioned job with a huge amount of money at stake, after he loses his job unfairly.

Lee Kwang Soo takes on the role of a successful oriental medicine doctor who operates a private hospital in Gangnam, enjoying a life filled with luxuries such as expensive cars and relationships with women. However, the character's affluent existence takes an unexpected turn due to a fleeting accident.

Gong Seung Yeon, on the other hand, portrays the alluring girlfriend of the successful oriental medicine doctor Lee Kwang Soo, adding a layer of depth to the narrative.

