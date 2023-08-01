Karthi's Sardar 2 work begins; Yuvan Shankar Raja to replace GV Prakash as music composer?

Karthi and director Mithran's blockbuster film Sardar will be getting a sequel. This was confirmed by the makers last year during the success meet of the film. the makers screened a clip from the ending of Sardar and announced that the story will continue in Sardar: Part 2. Well, now the latest update about the sequel has been doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, the pre-production work of the sequel has begun. The work on the second part has already begun. The film might go on floors this year. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

It is said that the makers have roped in a new music composer from Sardar 2. Reportedly, Yuvan Shankar Raja might score music for the second part. It is to be noted Sardar had GV Prakash as a music composer. Yuvan has reportedly replaced GV in Sardar 2.

If reports are anything to be believed, then Sardar 2 will mark the third collaboration between Karthi Mithran and Yuvan. They have previously worked together on films like Irumbu Thirai and Hero.

About Sardar 2

The actor will reprise both his characters from the film, Sardar aka Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash, in the sequel as well. The details about the cast and crew is yet to be announced. Sardar revolves around Chandra Bose aka Sardar, an ex-RAW agent, and his son Vijay Prakash, a publicity-hungry yet dutiful police officer. Chunky Panday, the popular Bollywood actor has appeared as the lead antagonist in the movie. Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan played the female lead opposite Karthi in the PS Mithran film, which features senior actress Laila in a pivotal role.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen next in a Tamil film titled Japan with director Rajamurugan. The pan-Indian film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023. Japan will see the actor playing a dual role. The film's music is by GV Prakash with cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia calls her performance in Thalapathy Vijay's Sura 'bad'; says knew film's fate during shooting