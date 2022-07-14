Katalogue: 5 spectacular romance K-Dramas to watch featuring ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, ‘Heirs’ and more

Romance K-Dramas are amazing and we have a couple of recommendations to take away the blues and replace it with the pink hue of love so here you go:-

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The series follows Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), an intelligent and pretty dentist living in the big city, loses her job after she righteously accuses the clinic's head doctor of overdoing patients' treatment for profit. She embarks on a trip to the idyllic seaside village of Gongjin, where she meets jack-of-all-trades Hong Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho). Du-sik is held in high esteem in the village because he takes care of the elders and does not shy away from any odd jobs. By chance, the paths of the two people cross several times and they take a liking to each other, while Du Sik constantly helps Hye Jin out of trouble. This drama took romance to another level as it not only followed the love story of the main couple but also of other couples in the drama, showing us the different types of love that exists plus the comedic timing was impeccable!

Heirs

The series follows a group of wealthy, privileged high school students as they are about to take over their families' business empires, overcoming difficulties and growing every step of the way. Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) is a wealthy heir to a large Korean conglomerate called Jeguk Group. He was exiled to the U.S. by his half-brother Kim Won (Choi Jin Hyuk), who tries to take control of the family business. While in the States, he meets Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), who went there to look for her sister. Despite being engaged to Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji Won), a fellow heiress, Kim Tan, soon falls in love with Eun Sang. When Kim Tan returns to Korea, his former best friend turned enemy Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin) begins picking on Eun Sang to irritate Tan. Tension ensues when Young Do also falls in love with Eun Sang, and Kim Tan is forced to choose between his responsibility of pursuing the family business or love. A typical K-Drama, ‘Heirs’ has it all- jealousy, love triangles, estranged families and more!

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon

The drama follows Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) who was born with superhuman strength. Her strength is hereditary and passed along only to the women in her family. Her dream is to create a video game with herself as the main character. She desperately wants to become a delicate and elegant woman, which is the ideal type of her crush, In Guk Doo (Ji Soo), a police officer. Thanks to her strength, she gets a job as bodyguard to rich heir Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a gaming company, Ainsoft. The drama has a dark storyline that adds an interesting arc.

My Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

The drama follows the life of Kim Bok joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a young woman chasing her dream of weightlifting on an athlete college campus, develops a crush on her friend Jung Joon Hyung's (Nam Joo Hyuk) older brother, Jung Jae-Yi (Lee Jae Yoon). At first, Joon Hyung teases her and goes along with her act, even helping her, but soon finds himself falling in love with her. This series is a coming-of-age story about a group of college athletes who are fighting for their dreams, experiencing and finding love in the process, and growing every step of the way.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Here, Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) decides to get plastic surgery after years of being bullied because of her looks. Her ‘rebirth’ seems successful at first, but as her life at the university unfolds, her plan starts to backfire. The pressure of being a ‘pretty girl’ begins to get to her and, worse, those who can see through her surgery ridicule her and tag her as the ‘Gangnam plastic surgery monster’ and as Mi Rae's tries to recover her self-esteem as she gets to know her classmate, and former schoolmate in middle school, Do Kyung Seok (Cha Eun Woo) who is quite cold but very affectionate towards his sister Do Kyung Hee (Kim Ji Min).

